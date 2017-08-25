Worlington’s survival hopes given a big boost

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Maldon (214) lost to Worlington (216-7)

by three wickets

Worlington delivered a vital win away at Maldon on Saturday to boost their Division One survival chances.

In the field first, Cody Golding (5-46) was the pick of the Worlington bowlers as he recorded his first five-wicket haul of the season.

Chasing 215 for victory, the visitors lost their skipper Richard early in proceedings before Graham Ford and Jimmy Watson shared a second wicket partnership of 108 — Ford was then stumped off the bowling of Toby Pugh (66).

Watson and Daren Hayward took Worlington to 143 before the former was next man out for 52.

Worlington lost two more wickets, including Hayward who was run out for a run a ball knock of 31.

With 37 runs required off the final four overs, it was left to the heroics of Charlie Tunstall to see Worlington across the line as he blasted his way to an unbeaten 30 off just 14 balls including four maximums.

The win has seen Worlington open up a further cushion on the teams below them, while closing the gap on seventh placed Witham — their next opponents on Saturday away (12pm) — to a single point.

n In Division Six, Worlington II (116-9) got their promotion push back on track with a one-wicket win at home over Easton II (112-8).

Eastonbatted first and were held to just 112-8 with Nathan Twiddy (3-27) and Shaun Lister (2-22) the primary wicket takers.

Worlington then made hard work of the run chase, with Matt Peachey (27) and Barny Bowens (34) the top run-scorers.

n On Sunday, Worlington Academy (210-4) lost to Risby (231-8) by 21 runs. Matthew Wittish’s knock of 71 and a second consecutive half century for Toby Marston (54 no) were the highlights for the home side.

n Worlington CC will host its annual beer festival this weekend, which includes an Under-9s tournament and a Twenty/20 match between Worlington and Newmarket Hockey Club.