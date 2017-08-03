Worlington’s struggles come down to lack of commitment

Batsman Graham Ford has put Worlington’s slide into relegation trouble down to a lack of player commitment, writes Liam Apicella.

The 2016 campaign was a memorable one for those at Worlington, with the team racking up a club-record number of points in a single Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One season.

And, with a batch of impressive signings made over the winter break, the thinking was that Worlington would kick on in 2017.

However, ahead of Saturday’s trip to bottom-of-the-table Braintree (1pm), the Suffolk side find themselves fourth-from-bottom and with three teams potentially going down, Worlington are looking over their shoulder.

Ford has attributed the situation to his brother and captain, Richard, being unable to field the same players on a regular basis, but he has also backed the club to pull away from danger.

“It comes down to a lack of availability,” said Ford.

“When we have a full side we can beat anyone in this league, but that has not happened enough.

“If you have a different team every week, it is impossible to build any momentum and capture that winning feeling.

“We need to fight and we will. We were not expecting to be in this position, but it is down to us to get ourselves out of it.

“Three wins will probably be enough and I am confident we will get that.

“At this time of year, players become available more frequently — that will help a lot.”