Worlington’s slide continues with defeat away from home

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Hadleigh (262-4) beat Worlington (261) by six wickets

Worlington continue to find the going difficult following a loss away at mid-table Hadleigh on Saturday — a result that secured their fourth consecutive reversal.

Batting first, the Worlington top order managed to score freely thanks to an opening stand of 59 between John Sands (28) and Richard Ford (56).

After skipper Ford was dismissed off the bowling of his opposite number Ben Wallis (3-45), Worlington were 126-2.

Jimmy Watson then made a welcome return to form with the bat, scoring his second century of the campaign while the rest of the Worlington middle and lower order struggled to join him with any partnerships of note.

Cody Golding, batting at eight, was the only other visiting bat to make a double figure score, and after he and Watson both fell to the bowling of Marlon Dias (3-19 off five overs), the Worlington innings closed shortly after on 261, with Watson’s 121 the standout knock.

After the interval, Worlington began brightly thanks to left-arm paceman Charlie Tunstall (2-38) who clean bowled Hadleigh’s overseas Brock Price (seven) closely followed by ex-Mildenhall batsman, Ashley Clark, for a duck.

The introduction of slow left-armer Steve Flack (2-33 off 10) then brought about wickets three and four for Worlington to leave Hadleigh on 86-4, but this was to be the last success for the visitors.

Marlon Dias (106 no) and Thomas Piddington (100 no), once again, proved to be the difference for the home side, taking the game away from Worlington as they shared an unbroken fifth wicket stand of 176.

The defeat sees Worlington slip to seventh in the league ahead of Saturday’s home game against Woolpit (1pm).

n In Division Six, Worlington II lost their unbeaten record in a top-of-the-table clash against fellow high-flyers Stowupland.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first, closing on 241-9 with Nathan Twiddy (4-43) the main wicket-taker for Worlington.

Worlington’s reply started poorly and they were in deep trouble at 90-7.

An eighth-wicket stand of 62 between Nathan Twiddy and Shaun Lister (20) gave Worly brief hope, but they ended up falling 35 runs short of victory.

n Worlington Academy (146) lost to Kirtling Lions (152-4) by six wickets on Sunday.

The match was the first between the teams since 2000.