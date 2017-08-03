Worlington’s game in the balance before abandonment

Have your say

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Wivenhoe (212-8)

versus Worlington (136-4) match abandoned

The rain wreaked havoc with Worlington’s trip over the Essex border to Wivenhoe on Saturday, with the game eventually having to be abandoned.

The home side batted first and posted 212-8 on a typically sharp turning Wivenhoe surface.

Off-spinner Craig Estlea was the pick of the Worlington bowlers as he returned figures of 3-22.

After tea, the umpires called a delayed start because of the wet weather, and after the covers were finally removed, Worlington raced away in pursuit of their total scoring at a rate in excess of 10 an over.

Four wickets then fell to peg back the reply back somewhat, before Estlea continued his fine form for the day, as he was unbeaten on 34 when a further rain break brought the players off the field.

This was to be the last of the cricket action for the day, with Worlington on 136-4 and the game evenly poised.

The abandonment saw Worlington depart with 12 points for their efforts ahead of Saturday’s trip to bottom-of-the-table Braintree (1pm).

n In Division Six, a young Worlington II (78) lost by eight wickets at West Bergholt (79-2).

Worlington were put into bat and were all out for a small total, with only Toby Marston (15) and Ray Richardson (13) posting double figures.

Paul Marston (2-39) picked up the only two Worlington wickets in reply as the home side eased home inside just nine overs.

n On Sunday, Worlington Academy (102-3) defeated Bury St Edmunds II (101) by seven wickets.

Carl Manels (4-9) and Ben Wittish (2-12) helped dismiss the home side for a relatively cheap score, before 13-year-old Ollie Gallop (31 no) top-scored for Worlington as they secured victory in 26.2 overs.