Worlington get back to winning ways at home

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Worlington (185-5) beat Braintree (181-7)

by five wickets

Following their first defeat of 2017 a week ago at the hands of league leaders Wivenhoe, together with the disappointment of the early exit from the National Village Cup, Worlington bounced straight back on Saturday with a home victory over Braintree.

Winning the toss, the visitors were inserted into bat and struggled to post a truly competitive score as they closed on 181-7 with the wickets shared among the Worlington bowlers.

Openers Cody Golding (2-51) and Nathan Twiddy (1-19) were ably supported by Craig Estlea (2-32), Graham Downey (1-31) and Jimmy Watson (1-5).

Barry Stephens’ 38 was the highest score for Braintree, while Geoff Eveling (31no), Daniel Clark and William Jackson also made useful contributions.

The Ford brothers got Worlington off to a steady start in the run chase, adding 47 for the first wicket before Graham Ford fell for 21, with Watson and Tom Osborn departing shortly after.

Richard Ford, making a welcome return to form with the bat, was joined by Estlea and brought up his half century while taking his side beyond three figures in the process.

Ford eventually fell for 64 to bring the in-form Daren Hayward to the crease to partner Estlea.

The pair added a further 53 runs before Estlea was caught off the bowling of Lee Fullgrabe, four runs shy of a half century.

Hayward subsequently took control to see his side home, finishing unbeaten on 37.

The win has seen Worlington move up to third in the table ahead of their away trip to Halstead on Saturday (1pm).

n Worlington II (189-7) came away from their game at Braintree II (186-7) with a three-wicket win.

Matthew Wittish (3-15) and Carl Manels (2-47) did well with the ball, before Thomas Baugh’s 82 helped Worly to victory.