Worlington drop closer towards trouble after latest home loss

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Worlington (252-6) lost to Hadleigh (257-7)

by five wickets

Worlington slipped deeper in the relegation battle following Saturday’s loss at the hands of Hadleigh.

Batting first, Worlington lost both Ford brothers early in the innings to leave them on 18-2, before Jimmy Watson and Craig Estlea steadied the ship somewhat to take their side beyond 50.

Estlea was the third wicket to fall, bowled by Hadleigh captain Ben Wallis for 14, bringing Chris Baugh to the crease for just his fourth Division One appearance of the season.

Together, Watson and Baugh put the home side back in control sharing a fourth wicket stand of 108, which was finally broken when Watson was dismissed by former Mildenhall player Ashley Clark for 56.

Baugh batted through the remainder of the innings, as Worlington lost two further wickets, and the left hander finished unbeaten on 115 with the home side closing on 252-6.

After the tea interval, Worlington made a strong start as Cody Golding (2-43) and Nathan Twiddy (1-29) pegged Hadleigh back to 17-3 before Estlea removed Marlon Dias with the first ball of his spell.

There was however, a long wait before Worlington celebrated a further wicket as Hadleigh’s overseas Brock Price was joined by former skipper Josh Davey and the pair put the visitors firmly back in control adding 166 runs for the fifth wicket.

Davey eventually departed for 72, but New Zealander Price remained undefeated on 125 to see Hadleigh home.

The defeat, coupled with victory for Frinton II, has seen Worlington slip to third from bottom ahead of Saturday’s trip to Woolpit (12pm).

n Despite losing by 10 runs at Stowupland (172-8), Worlington II (162-9) are only one point away from promotion in Division Six.

n Worlington Academy (171) lost by 138 runs to BSSSC (309-5).

n Lakenheath gave their survival chances another shot in the arm by recording their fifth win from their last six outings.

Captain Shane Leech scored 67, while opener Dominic Palmer top-scored with 88 to help Lakenheath reach 228-6 from their 45 overs.

In reply, league-leading Coggeshall (177) were tied down by the hosts as Danny Rodic starred with the ball, claiming figures of 4-28 from his 15 overs as Lakenheath recorded a 51-run victory.

The latest win has moved Leech’s men up to fourth from bottom in the league standings with two matches left to play.

The first of those encounters will see Lakenheath make the trip to Copdock & Old Ipswichian II on Saturday (12pm).

After 20 fixtures, Copdock find themselves third in the table with 289 points.