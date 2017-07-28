Worlington batsmen fail to kick on

Have your say

Elmstead (263) beat Worlington (180)

by 83 runs

A depleted Worlington returned from a long trip to league-leading Elmstead with a hefty defeat.

Nathan Twiddy (3-51) picked up early wickets, but with the hosts on 112-4, Essex II’s wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Vickery was joined at the crease by Peter Webster.

The pair shared a fifth-wicket stand of exactly 100 before it was eventually broken.

The returning opening bowlers — Cody Golding (3-53) and Charlie Tunstall (2-63) — removed the remaining bats to dismiss Elmstead for 263.

Worlington, with just three of their regular top order in action, were always up against it, and despite starts from the Ford brothers (Graham Ford, 29 and Richard Ford, 38) and 34 from Jimmy Watson, the total was too big of an ask.

A four-wicket haul from Elmstead’s Dan White helped dismiss Worlington for 180 and condemn them to their eighth loss of the campaign.

Worlington return to Essex on Saturday with a trip to Wivenhoe (1pm).

n In Division Six, the knock-on effect of missing players was similarly felt by Worlington II (135) as they lost by one wicket to Tendring (136-9).

Batting first, Worlington were in deep trouble at 31-5 before Barnaby Bowens and Shaun Lister added some respectability to the total sharing a stand of 77 before Lister fell.

Bowens was next to go, for 83, in a dominating knock as Worlington were all out for 135.

Matt Wittish picked up two early Tendring wickets, and after the partnership between Joe Robinson (42) and Jack Bowden (36) was broken, the visitors collapsed from 112-3 to 129-9.

However, the final pair held their nerve to see their side home, despite 13-year-old Worlington ‘keeper Ollie Gallop taking three catches on his senior debut.