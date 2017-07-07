Worlington batsmen fail to deliver away from home

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Haverhill (134) beat Worlington (82)

by 52 runs

A batting collapse saw Worlington’s indifferent season continue at Haverhill on Saturday.

The hosts batted first and lost early wickets to Worlington’s openers Cody Golding (3-31) and Charlie Tunstall (2-25) including key bat, skipper Adam Dellar, for 10.

The middle and lower order looked to recover the innings for Haverhill as Will Bailey (26), Ben Wilkins (26no) and Rob Dovaston (25) all made useful contributions to push their side beyond three figures.

A run out, and four further wickets shared between the slow bowling trio of Craig Estlea (2-27), Graham Downey (1-14) and Steve Flack (1-24) brought Haverhill’s innings to a close for 134.

After the interval, Worlington had the worst possible start losing John Sands first ball of the innings, caught off the bowling of Wilkins.

Richard Ford and Jimmy Watson steadied proceedings, before the latter became victim number two for Wilkins, for 11.

A wicket for Will Bailey (1-20) and a third for Wilkins (3-18) left Worlington in trouble, and things got no better for the visitors as slow bowler Harry Harding was brought into the fold.

The young spinner ripped through the Worlington middle and lower order with a spell of six wickets for just five runs, including that of Richard Ford (32), who had batted through with nine others amid the carnage.

Harding fittingly picked up the final wicket to fall as Worlington slipped to eighth in the league table ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Frinton-on-Sea II (1pm).

n In Division Six, Worlington II (152-1) beat Long Melford II (150) by nine wickets.

n On Sunday, eight Under-18 players featured as Worlington Academy (131) got the better of Thurston (115) by a 16-run margin.