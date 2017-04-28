Woolpit chase down Exning’s victory target

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION THREE

Exning (230-7) lost to Woolpit II (231-5)

by five wickets

Exning made a losing start to the new season, going down to Woolpit’s second team on Saturday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Matthew Catley was in top form for the hosts, scoring 62 runs before he fell to the bowling of Rob Gibson.

Kent Tomsett was sent packing just one run short of his half-century, while opener Tim Catley weighed in with a knock of 41.

Chasing 231 for victory, the visitors ended up making light work of it, getting there inside 43 overs with five wickets to spare.

Marcus West was the top-performing batsman thanks to his 89 not out.

For Exning, James Turner was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-51 from his 10 overs with the ball in hand.