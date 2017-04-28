Wickets fall at regular intervals as Burwell lose

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN PREMIER CRICKET LEAGUE

Sudbury (178-4) beat

Burwell (174-8)

by six wickets

Burwell fell short in their bid for a positive start to the 2017 campaign as they lost on the road at Sudbury on Saturday.

Having been put in to bat by their hosts, Burwell’s innings did not get under way overly positively when opener Simon Donald was run out for three.

His partner — Manish Burman — was next to go, returning to the pavilion having fallen to the bowling of Billy Moulton-Day for 10.

Australian import Thomas Jagot and captain Joe Tetley went on to steady things and reached the 50-run mark without further alarm.

However, a rash shot from Jagot (21) ended up in the hands of James Poulson to hand home captain Tom Huggins his first wicket of the proceedings.

Tetley (21) followed soon after and when Paul Summerskill (13) edged James Poulson through to wicket-keeper Adam Mansfield, the visitors were struggling on 75-5.

There was some resistance from Burwell, though, with a 50-run partnership between Ben Seabrook (36) and Sam Rippington — the latter ending up as his team’s top scorer with an unbeaten 37.

Chasing 175 for victory, Sudbury’s openers Huggins and Mansfield got them off on the right foot with a partnership of 66.

Huggins was the mainstay of the innings with a knock of 61 before he fell to the bowling of Jay Ghelani, with Ben Reece (53) coming in to help Sudbury ease over the line with six wickets and more than eight overs to spare.

Burwell will aim to get their first win of the season on Saturday when champions Swardeston visit Mingay Park (11am).