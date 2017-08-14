Westley retains England place

Tom Westley has been included in the England squad for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

The Essex batsman, who has made one appearance for Mildenhall this season, was called-up for the first time for last month’s third Test versus the South Africans and he marked his debut by scoring a half-century.

Knocks of 29 and nine followed in the fourth and final Test at Old Trafford, which helped to convince the selectors the 28-year-old should be retained for the visit of the Caribbean side.

The series begins at Edgbaston on Thursday, followed by matches at Headingley (August 25) and Lord’s (September 7).

After those encounters, the selectors will meet to pick the England squad for this winter’s Ashes in Australia.