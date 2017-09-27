Westley misses out on Ashes selection

Tom Westley has been omitted from the England squad for this winter’s Ashes series in Australia.

The Essex batsman, who made one appearance for Mildenhall in the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League this year, came into contention when he was called-up to the Test side for the first time in July.

And the 28-year-old went on to make an immediate impression, scoring a half-century on his debut at The Kia Oval in a 239-run victory over South Africa.

However, the Weston Colville-raised player struggled to match that form in the matches that followed against the South Africans and the West Indies, making double figures just twice from seven innings with a top score of 44.

Speculation yesterday suggested that Gary Ballance and James Vince were likely to be preferred in the battle to bat at number three Down Under and that has now been confirmed.

National selector James Whitaker said of Vince’s inclusion: “The selectors are backing him to make an impact on his recall to the Test squad.

“He is a quality strokeplayer and we believe his game will suit the Australian pitches.”

On a more positive note for Westley, last week he helped Essex to clinch the County Championship title for the first time since 1992.