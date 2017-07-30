Westley makes maiden Test fifty

Tom Westley followed up his first-innings knock of 25 with a maiden Test half-century against South Africa at The Kia Oval this afternoon.

The Mildenhall and Essex batsman, who is representing England for the first time, returned to the crease this morning on 28 not out after yesterday’s play was abandoned at 2.47pm due to rain.

And he showed good patience and tenacity to get to his 50, taking 119 deliveries to reach that total.

He remained unbeaten on 50 as the teams broke for lunch, with England on 153-2 and leading the tourists by 331 runs.