Weekly net sessions on offer at Chippenham CC

Chippenham Cricket Club is encouraging new members to join in with the weekly net sessions, which got under way on New Year’s Day.

It is in an exciting period for the club, whose first team play in the Cambridgeshire Cricket Association Senior League Division Two.

In 2018, they hope to open a brand new pavilion, having been granted planning permission for the work.

As for the ongoing free-of-charge net sessions, which take place every Sunday at 10am, they are available to players of all ages and abilities.

For more information, contact Alan Wright on 07989 526295/01638 724190 or email alanoftharpway@yahoo.co.uk.

Alternatively, those interest can just arrive one Sunday morning at the club’s base on the B1085.

n Worlington Cricket Club will begin their 2017 Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Division One campaign with a home encounter against Frinton II.

The Essex side’s second string will arrive at The Street on Saturday, April 22 (1pm).

Worly, who finished in their highest ever position of fourth last term, will conclude the campaign with a Suffolk derby on the road at Woolpit on Saturday, September 9 (12.30pm).

Meanwhile, Worly start the Suffolk Cricket Indoor League with an encounter against Nowton on Sunday, January 22 (5pm).

The season finishes on Sunday, March 19 (6pm) against Mildenhall.

All matches will be played at Culford School Sports Centre.