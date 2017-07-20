Three players make impression as Mildenhall settle for a draw

Have your say

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Mildenhall (212-8) drew with Norwich (176-9)

Ben Shepperson, Tyron Koen and Murtaza Hussain were the leading lights in Mildenhall’s drawn encounter with Norwich on Saturday.

After losing the toss and being put into bat, skipper Shepperson came in at number six and went on to be Mildenhall’s leading run scorer with 71.

Matt Allen, who featured for Mildenhall alongside three of his brothers, also made a useful contribution of 46 as the home team reached 212-8 from 64 overs.

It appeared Mildenhall were well on their way to victory as Koen and Hussain ripped through the Norwich batting order.

South African all-rounder Koen recorded figures of 4-44, while former Surrey player Hussain ended with 4-31 — both off 18 overs.

However, Mildenhall were unable to break a last-wicket stand between Jason Blake (44 no) and Dominic Mirner (26 no), meaning that the visitors from Norfolk had managed to salvage themselves a share of the spoils.

Next up for Shepperson’s Mildenhall is a trip to Cambridge Granta on Saturday (11am).

n Wickets tumbled too frequently for Burwell (154) as they slumped to a six-wicket loss at champions Swardeston (155-4) on Saturday.

Opener Thomas Jagot showed good form with the bat, but too many of his team-mates lost their wickets cheaply.

Jagot was eventually trapped lbw for 48, which at the time reduced Burwell to 83-4.

Only Paul Summerskill (11), Joshua Vowden (17), Ayden Brown (28) and Jay Ghelani (11) went on to score double figures after Jagot’s departure as Burwell set their hosts 155 for victory.

With a low total to defend, Burwell’s Sam Rippington went on to remove the Swardeston batsmen, though he did go for a relatively expensive 67 runs from his 15 overs.

In the end, Swardeston eased to the win in 34.5 overs.

On Saturday, Horsford will be Burwell’s visitors to Mingay Park (11am).