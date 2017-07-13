Table-topping Sudbury just get the better of hosting Burwell

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Burwell (185) lost to

Sudbury (186-9)

by one wicket

In a match that veered one way and then the other, Burwell lost out to league-leading Sudbury by the narrowest of margins on Saturday.

Burwell won the toss and decided to bat first on a good-looking surface, but Sudbury made the home side work hard for their runs in the early stages and, by the 15th over, just 26 runs had been scored.

Darren Batch was introduced into the attack and was fortunate to have Tom Jagot strangled down the leg side for 16 from 62 balls.

Simon Donald was equally patient but in an attempt to accelerate the scoring, he skied a catch to Will Shropshire again off the bowling of Batch.

Burwell were then 46-3 when Andrew Bramley drove into Melton’s hands to give Batch his third victim of the innings.

An excellent 106-run partnership between Joe Tetley and Ben Seabrook then followed with Tetley the main aggressor.

The Cambridge MCCU and Burwell captain struck 13 boundaries in his 79 before he was trapped in front by Tom Huggins.

From then on, Huggins showed his class with the ball, running through the Burwell middle and lower order with ease.

None of the remaining batsmen could cope with Huggins’ variation in flight, line and length and he ended with figures of 6-34 from 12.2 overs.

Jonny Gallagher chipped in with the wicket of Sam Rippington as well to leave Sudbury needing 186 runs for victory.

Sudbury’s innings started poorly with the loss of Al Younger second ball, bowled by Rippington for nought.

Batch and Huggins (21) shared a second-wicket partnership of 29 before Huggins pulled to midwicket, again Rippington the beneficiary.

Ben Parker made a solid 21 before he top edged a sweep of the bowling of Ghelani.

Josh Arksey then took three wickets in the space of 10 balls to leave the Talbots reeling on 76-6 at the tea break.

Shortly after the break James Poulson top edged an attempted pull shot and departed for six.

Kenny Moulton-Day (12) struck two fours in his 24-ball stay, but was then trapped lbw by Rippington.

Batch (41) had stood firm for 119 balls but he was eventually undone by flight and turn from Ghelani which enabled Paul Summerskill to complete the stumping.

At 108-9, not many in the ground would have bet on a Sudbury victory, except maybe two batsmen at the crease as Melton and Gallagher combined to produce the most unlikely of victories.

Gallagher’s stubborn resistance (9 runs from 50 balls) was in stark contrast to the destructiveness of Melton, who struck six maximums and five fours in his 35-ball 69.

Melton was particularly savage on the spin of Josh Vowden, but no bowler was safe from his onslaught as he guided his team to victory.

Next up for Burwell (ninth) on Saturday is a trip to reigning champions and currently second-placed side Swardeston (11am).