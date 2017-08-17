Suspension led to Ben stepping down

Ben Shepperson has spoken for the first time about his reasons for stepping down as skipper of Mildenhall.

Peter Worthington has taken on the captaincy of the club’s Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League (EAPL) side in recent weeks, following Shepperson’s decision to step aside.

Shepperson, 25, relinquished the captaincy in the wake of receiving a one-match ban, with a further two games suspended, from the league’s management committee.

He was charged with failing to control his players following an incident in the home league game versus Bury St Edmunds on May 20, which Mildenhall won by 39 runs.

Shepperson served his one-match ban the following Saturday when Mildenhall faced Suffolk rivals Copdock & Old Ipswichian. The Suffolk batsman, who has skippered Mildenhall’s first team for the past three years, led his side to the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One title last season and subsequent promotion to the EAPL.

He said: “After we won promotion I wanted to pass on the captaincy, but I knew I was still the best person for the job. I didn’t mind doing it again, so I was happy to continue.

“But after the incident took place, everyone realised I was not enjoying it anymore, and as I was having some success with Suffolk, that I should just be going out and enjoying playing without the added worries of being captain.”

Shepperson, who made his Suffolk debut in 2012, was recalled to the county’s side earlier this summer, after a four-year absence.

He scored his maiden Unicorns Championship century in the drawn fixture versus Hertfordshire at Copdock, and has played a key role in Suffolk’s successful season.

Speaking during Suffolk’s final Unicorns Championship match of the campaign, against Bedfordshire at Flitwick CC this week, Shepperson continued: “It was agreed that Peter Worthington would take on the role of captain for the rest of the season.

“He has stepped in and done a good job; he is an experienced cricketer who has played at a high level and has previously played in the EAPL. I am still involved in team selection, but he takes care of everything else.”