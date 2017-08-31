Summerskill’s century in vain as Burwell are beaten at home

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Burwell (270-7) lost to

Bury St Edmunds (275-7)

by three wickets

A century from Paul Summerskill was not enough for Burwell to record a victory from Saturday’s home encounter against relegation-threatened Bury St Edmunds.

Coming in at number four, Summerskill took the game to the visiting bowlers, scoring a run-a-ball 117 before he fell to Bury skipper Sean Park.

Summerskill’s knock included 12 fours and four maximums.

Jamie Seabrook added 38 runs to Burwell’s total, while openers Thomas Jagot and Joe Tetley scored 27 each as the home team reached 50 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

In reply, the Bury hero was Daron Cruickshank, who went on to score an unbeaten 111 runs from only 73 deliveries.

There was also a useful half century from Alistair Allchin (51), while opener Ben Curran added 45.

Seabrook (3-46) was the pick of the Burwell bowlers, but Bury still reached their victory target three wickets and 4.1 overs to spare.

On Saturday, Burwell travel to Copdock (11am).

n Mildenhall (125) slipped to a six-wicket defeat away at Horsford (126-4) on Saturday.

Batting first, visiting Mildenhall found it tough to build any major run-scoring partnerships as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Just four batsmen managed to score double figures, with Murtaza Hussain (38no) and Tyron Koen (36) the biggest contributors.

Hussain (2-27) and Koen (2-57) went on to claim a couple of wickets apiece with the ball as Mildenhall attempted to defend their low total, but it proved an impossible task.

The home team got over the line 28.2 overs, with John Ratledge (56 no) their leading batsman.

Peter Worthington’s side have a tough task ahead if they are to return to winning ways on Saturday when league-leading Sudbury visit Wamil Way (11am).

The Talbots are currently 21 points clear at the summit with three games to go.