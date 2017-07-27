Suffolk skipper agreed to two-match ban for good of game after admitting dissent

Adam Mansfield will have to watch on as Cricket Week concludes after accepting the punishment.

He will serve the second of a two-game ban for dissent on Saturday — but has revealed he also played an active role in agreeing to the punishment to set the best example to the youngsters he coaches.

The 25-year-old, who became Suffolk’s youngest ever captain when fellow Sudbury player Tom Huggins retired from county cricket at the end of last summer, said he agreed to the suspension with his club to ensure the integrity of the game is upheld.

It came after he admitted to blowing his top at an umpire who had given him out lbw at a crucial juncture of the league-leading Talbots’ Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League home defeat to Vauxhall Mallards the weekend before last.

“The ban was put forward from Sudbury and the league accepted,” he explained. “I had to be there and agree to the ban.

“It is the first time I have ever been reported.

“It was obviously a deserved two-game ban and there is not much else to say. It is what it is; I was in the wrong.

“I got a bit caught up in the moment and I got punished for it.”

Asked if it was important to set an example to youngsters by holding his hands up and agreeing it was unacceptable behaviour to bad-mouth an official, particularly in his role as a cricket coach at Orwell Park School, he replied: “Yes, certainly.”

Mansfield’s playing ban applies to all levels of cricket and includes a one-game suspended ban for one year.

His Suffolk side face a crucial penultimate Minor Couties three-day match at Ipswich School against Cumberland from Sunday that looks set to be make-or-break for their title aspirations in the Eastern Division.

But the skipper will be clear to play, unless Sudbury’s home game with Cambridge Granta sees no play on Saturday (11am).

Of his county’s campaign, which sees them 10 points off leaders Lincolnshire with two to play, he said: “We are doing well and probably a bit better than we expected at the start. If we are going to win the division we need to win both games.”

Kenny Moulton-Day is again set to deputise for Mansfield on Saturday.