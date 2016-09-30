Plenty of entertainment as Fen Tigers edge exhibition meeting

CHALLENGE MEETING

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 40

National League Select 38

The season concluded at Mildenhall Stadium on Sunday with an exhibition meeting that saw the Fen Tigers narrowly defeat a National League Select outfit.

The encounter started memorably in heat one as Danny Ayres and Nathan Stoneman repeatedly exchanged positions while chasing hard to catch the race leader Danny Halsey.

It was eventually the latter that got the better of Ayres to finish behind Halsey, who held on to first place.

Heat two followed the pattern of the first as young guns Taylor Hampshire and Jordan Jenkins battled it out, with Jenkins coming out on top for the Tigers.

Hampshire exacted some revenge two heats later, while Ayers also got the better of Stoneman as the duo renewed their rivalry from the first heat.

Heat nine saw Ben Morley come in for an extra ride and the Kent King led from pillar to post, but with Jon Armstrong and Alfie Bowtell tucking in behind, the gap remained at eight points.

It was extended to 10 in the next heat with another fine ride from Ayres, but successive heat wins for Stoneman and Morley in 11 and 12 cut the gap down to six points before a fine 5-1 for the visitors in heat 13 finalised the 40-38 scoreline.

The second half of the event featured the Bernie Klatt Memorial meeting, which Ayres won ahead of Fen Tiger Halsey.

The final gate positions were drawn using an old style box of balls and although drawing the outside gate, Ayres managed to get across Halsey on the first bend and roar away to a fine victory.

“Today was old style speedway entertainment and I would like to thank all the riders for their efforts today, they certainly put on a show and it was a fine way to end the season,” said Fen Tigers promoter Kevin Jolly.

“Overall it has been a good year and without our unfortunate injuries it could have been so much better, we will look forward to 2017 with renewed optimism.”

n The Fen Tigers will finish their National League campaign tomorrow night away at Stoke Potters (7pm).

When the two teams met last month, Halsey starred in a 51-39 win for the Fen Tigers.