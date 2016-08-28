Jenkins is not ruling out link up with Fen Tigers in 2017

Teenage sensation Jordan Jenkins has dropped his biggest hint to date about the possibility of riding for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers beyond the current season, writes Graham Clark.

With a host of clubs expected to fight it out for the 15-year-old’s signature over the winter, the Norwich-based rider has spoken enthusiastically of his time spent with the National League side in his two meetings to date.

After scoring nine on his debut for the West Row-based outfit against the Kent Kings earlier this month, Jenkins bettered that effort with a paid 13 total (12+1), which included three heat wins, during Mildenhall’s 61-29 defeat of the Cradley Heathens on Sunday.

“Mildenhall seems like a good place. We’ve already spoken about things,” said Jenkins.

"The management team don’t put you under any pressure.

"They help you out and when you do really well they are happy with you.

"They are very supportive and the fans are so good as well.

“Potentially I could be with Mildenhall Speedway next year but we will see what happens."

While no deal has been struck yet one thing Jenkins, who will be starting his GCSE exams at Sprowston High School next month, will not be swayed by when making his final decision is money.

“It is not all about the money it is about the club,” added Jenkins.

“Some people chuck lots of money at you then treat you like rubbish.”