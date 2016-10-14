Halsey may wave goodbye to Fen Tigers after Pairs

Dan Halsey feels that winning the National League Pairs on Sunday would be a fitting farewell should it be his final meeting for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers.

The 28-year-old will team up with Jon Armstrong at King’s Lynn on Sunday (3.30pm) in a bid to deliver the West Row outfit their first piece of silverware this season.

Although no discussions regarding team places for next season have taken place yet, with Halsey, Armstrong, Connor Coles and Connor Mountain all with averages in excess of seven points, it means it is unlikely all four will be able to be retained in the Fen Tigers’ 2017 set-up.

“This is my sixth season with the club and even at the end of my first season I didn’t know if I would be back for the second season and the same for the second year to the third. In speedway you never quite know what will happen,” said Halsey.

“Me and Kevin (Jolly) have got a good relationship and if it is my last year with the club it will be a mutual thing and something that we both agree is right. I love riding for Mildenhall as I enjoy the whole set-up there.

“While it took me a while to get started this season, once I found my form I scored well at home and away and have had some of my best performances since being at the club this year.

“I won’t be going into the meeting thinking it is the last one, but if it does happen to be then it would obviously be nice to end it on a high and look back to say that I got a trophy on my final meeting.”

Although Halsey has not ridden competitively since the club’s challenge match with a National League select side at the end of last month, the Fen Tigers’ number one, who has also raced for Peterborough Panthers in the Premier League this year, does not expect that to be an issue.

“I’ve had a couple of weeks off, but sometimes it does me better as it gets me looking forward to things more,” said Halsey.

“Jon has ridden as a guest for King’s Lynn recently so he will know the right set-ups for this time of year and obviously he went well in it last year.

“Even before the first meeting was called off we both agreed that we should definitely be up there and nothing has changed that view.

“There are some strong pairs in the event, but we will be going there with full intentions of bringing the trophy back.”