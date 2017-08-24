Skipper produces an unbeaten century in Burwell’s away win

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Great Witchingham (246-9) lost to Burwell (214-3)

by seven wickets

under the Duckworth Lewis method

Captain Joe Tetley led by example to help Burwell record a victory at title-chasing Great Witchingham on Saturday.

Bowling first, Burwell saw Ben Seabrook and Jay Ghelani claim three wickets apiece, while skipper Tetley also snared one for himself.

The visitors were unable to bowl out their hosts though, with Great Witchingham holding on to one more wicket after their 50 allotted overs.

The rain meant Burwell’s reply was interrupted, with a total of nine overs lost.

Consequently, the umpires and scorers revised Burwell’s victory target to 211 under the Duckworth Lewis method, many of which were ticked off by Tetley.

Opening the batting alongside Thomas Jagot (8), Tetley’s unbeaten knock of 103 came off just 109 balls and included 10 fours and two sixes.

Simon Donald (29) and Seabrook (25) also made useful contributions, before Paul Summerskill (30no) came in to finish the job alongside his captain with seven wickets to spare.

Burwell, who have won their last three EAPL matches in a row, host relegation-threatened Bury St Edmunds on Saturday (11am).

n Without the services of captain Peter Worthington, Mildenhall (145) suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Frinton-on-Sea (149-3) on Saturday.

Veteran opener Andrew Squire was Mildenhall’s highest run scorer with his return of 40 from 70 deliveries.

He was just one of five visiting batsmen to hit double figures, with Adam Trett (29) next on the list.

The hosts put on 89 runs for the first wicket to all but seal the victory and despite Mildenhall claiming three wickets courtesy of Tyron Koen, Murtaza Hussain and Jack Bowman, they needed just 27.1 overs to reach their target.

On Saturday, the Wamil Way-based side are away again, this time travelling to Horsford (11am).