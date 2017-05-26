Shepperson’s Mildenhall pick up the result to match recent performances

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

EARLY DEPARTURE: Mildenhall's Kyle Morrison was out for 3

PREMIER LEAGUE

Mildenhall (186-9) beat

Bury St Edmunds (147)

by 39 runs

OUT: Bury players celebrate taking a wicket

Captain Ben Shepperson believes Mildenhall have been threatening for weeks to produce the type of result they collected against neighbouring Bury St Edmunds on Saturday.

After beating Vauxhall Mallards on the opening day of the season, Mildenhall headed into the Bury clash on the back of three defeats.

However, Shepperson has insisted that he was never concerned by the negative results, believing that his side’s performances would soon be rewarded.

And that proved to be the case at the weekend when, having made 186-9 from their 50 overs, Mildenhall successfully defended their total.

“I am very pleased with the victory and the performance that went with it,” said the skipper, who scored 28 runs before being trapped lbw by Mark Nunn.

“As a unit we were superb. The game could have gotten away from us at certain points, but we stuck to our guns.

“We have been playing brilliant bits and pieces cricket, but have not been able to put that altogether.

“But we have been competitive in every game so far and just have not got that little bit of luck at a crucial time.

“I always thought the results would come and hopefully the win over Bury is just the start.”

On a slightly more sour note, Mildenhall opener Joe Reed could face disciplinary action following an alleged verbal altercation with one of the umpires.

Mildenhall are awaiting developments on the matter, but Shepperson is firmly behind the opening batsman.

“You want your players to be passionate and opinionated — that is what Joe is,” he added.

“Joe is a good sportsman and all good sportsmen wear their hearts on their sleeves and show spirit.

“We do not know too much at this time, but whatever happens we will deal with it.

“I would be shocked if anything comes of it because there was very little in it.”

On Saturday, Mildenhall will be gunning for back-to-back wins at Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC (11am).

n The Duckworth Lewis rule worked in Burwell’s favour on Saturday as they recorded a seven-wicket victory over Norwich at Mingay Park.

Batting first, visiting Norwich managed to post a score of 221-9 from their 50 overs.

Opening bowler Sam Rippington was the pick of the Burwell attack, ending his 10 overs with figures of 3-40.

During their rain-interrupted reply, Burwell lost openers Thomas Jagot (19) and Simon Donald (one) relatively cheaply to give Norwich hope.

However, the combination of captain Joe Tetley and Paul Summerskill steadied the innings, putting on 64 runs before the skipper was dismissed for 51.

Ben Seabrook (38) came to the crease and together with Summerskill got Burwell to 192-3 from 33 overs — enough to win the encounter.

On Saturday, Tetley and his men will travel to Cambridge Granta (11am).