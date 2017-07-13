Shepperson leads by example in away victory

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Vauxhall Mallards (128) lost to Mildenhall (203)

by 75 runs

A captain’s innings from Ben Shepperson helped Mildenhall get the better of Vauxhall Mallards on Saturday.

Having been put in to bat, Mildenhall’s first five batsmen fell cheaply before Shepperson came to the crease.

With his side up against it, the captain hit a 111-ball 89 runs — a haul that contained 14 fours.

Shepperson was ably assisted by Murtaza Hussain, who batted for almost two hours for his knock of 43.

Together, the pair had produced a partnership that had pushed Mildenhall on to a total they had a chance of defending, when earlier in the game that did not look likely.

Australian Peter Worthington got Mildenhall off to a positive start with the ball, taking the early wickets of Matthew Plater (8) and John Ewart (1).

Hussain also weighed in with three wickets, but it was last week’s hero — the recently-signed Tyron Koen — who did most of the damage.

Koen ended his 16.2 overs with figures of 4-46, which included the removal of Luke Caswell (26) caught and bowled.

Koen also dismissed Brett Stolworthy (1), which was the last wicket to fall, sealing a 75-run victory for the travelling party.

With five wins from their 11 games this term, Mildenhall are seventh in the Premier League table, just five points adrift of Copdock and Old Ipswichian in sixth.

On Saturday, they return to the home comforts of Wamil Way, where second-from-bottom Norwich will be the visitors (11am).

Norwich have picked up three victories during the 2017 season.