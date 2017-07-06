Shepperson happy with Suffolk form

Mildenhall skipper Ben Shepperson says he feels he is repaying the faith placed in him after scoring his maiden Minor Counties century.

Shepperson made a splendid 129 in Suffolk’s first innings of their drawn Unicorns Championship three-day fixture against Hertfordshire at Copdock.

The 25-year-old became the first Mildenhall player to register a century for the county since club stalwart Andrew Squire scored 139 on his home ground against Lincolnshire in July 1992.

Shepperson, who made his debut for Suffolk in 2012, had made just seven championship appearances prior to the start of this season, scoring 201 runs at an average of 15.46.

He is now aiming to cement his spot in the middle order after his first century which included 18 fours and two sixes in his 152-ball stay at the crease.

Shepperson said: “I didn’t score enough runs when I first got the opportunity to play for Suffolk. I made several starts but didn’t go on. I was known for getting a good-looking 20 but not making the most of it.

“Adam Mansfield (Suffolk skipper) has put his faith in me by picking me this year so it is good to get some runs to repay him.

“Ability-wise I am not a much better player, but I feel I am more mature in that I now know how to get a big score, rather than expecting to get a big score.”

Shepperson is hoping that his knock will not be the last time he reaches three figures in a Suffolk shirt.

“It would be nice to continue my form for not only the rest of this season but in the years to come,” he added.

“It is a great side to come into with a good atmosphere and I want to stay in the side for as long as I can.”