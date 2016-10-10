WEEKEND RUGBY ROUND-UP: Sudbury trounced on the road

Sudbury suffered their heaviest defeat for many years as they went down 90-0 away at Tring in the London League One North on Saturday.

As well as missing a number of squad members through injury, Sudbury were not helped by the fact they had to play the majority of the second half with 13 players due to ill discipline.

It means that Sudbury, who have lost all six of their league matches this term, remain rooted to the bottom of the table on minus three points after they fielded an illegible player.

In National League Two South, Bury St Edmunds lost narrowly 41-36 at Henley Hawks.

Bury held a 24-15 lead heading into the break, but a poor second-half display saw them come unstuck.

Elsewhere, injury-plagued Diss moved to the top of the London League Two North East division courtesy of their 30-15 home victory over Old Cooperians.

Ely, Stowmarket, Thetford and Halstead also picked up wins.

NATIONAL LEAGUE 2S

Henley Hawks 41 Bury St Edmunds 36

LONDON ONE NORTH

Tring 90 Sudbury 0

LONDON 2NE

Diss 30 Old Cooperians 15

LONDON 3NE

Ely 21 Wanstead 17, Ilford Wanderers 15 Stowmarket 30

EASTERN COUNTIES GREENE KING LEAGUE

Division One: Ipswich YM 7 Thetford 64, Wisbech 11 Thurston 10, Woodbridge 19 Newmarket 13

Division Two South: Hadleigh 17 Ipswich 27

Division Two West: Saffron Walden II v Haverhill

Division Three South: Halstead 69 Clacton 15