WEEKEND ROUND-UP: Late try hands Diss the early bragging rights over rivals Ipswich

Diss kept up their winning start to the season as a late try two minutes from time helped them to a hard-fought 28-22 win over local rivals Ipswich.

Hosts Ipswich raced into leads of 11-0 and 22-14 during the early season derby, but with five minutes to go Steve Hipwell’s try, converted by Sean McClure closed the deficit for Diss to one point.

Diss were awarded a penalty on 78 minutes and made the brave call to scrum, and it proved to be the right one as McClure converted the try to seal a dramatic victory.

The Mackenders outfit are top of London Two North East with two wins from their opening two games of the season.

Elsewhere, Bury St Edmunds bounced back to winning ways in National League Two South with a 20-10 home triumph against Worthing.

Sudbury are bottom of London One North after slipping to a 17-3 defeat away at Old Priorians, while Ely and Stowmarket recorded home wins in London Three North East against West Norfolk (17-10) and Harlow (19-17) respectively.

In Eastern Counties Greene King League Division One, Newmarket edged past Wisbech 16-15 and Thetford ran out 32-8 winners at Swaffham.

RESULTS

NATIONAL LEAGUE 2S

Bury St Edmunds 20 Worthing 10.

LONDON ONE NORTH

Old Priorians 17 Sudbury 3.

LONDON 2NE

Ipswich 22 Diss 28.

LONDON 3NE

Stowmarket 19 Harlow 17, Ely 17 West Norfolk 10.

EASTERN COUNTIES GREENE KING LEAGUE

Division One: Newmarket 16 Wisbech 15, Swaffham 8 Thetford 32, Thurston 16 Bury St Edmunds III 10.

Division Two West: Mildenhall 5 Saffron Walden II 64.