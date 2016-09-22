Thetford trip will be a test of Newmarket’s mental resolve

Dave Sayer has informed his Newmarket RUFC players that Saturday’s game at Thetford will be a true test of their character, writes Liam Apicella.

Newmarket have made a positive start to the new Eastern Counties Greene King League Division One season, with back-to-back home wins over Swaffham and Wisbech.

However, ahead of their first away game up against a side tipped to challenge for promotion, Sayer is expecting mental as well as physical challenges.

“Winning at home is something that you expect, but winning away shows character,” said the coach.

“Getting points on the road is all about showing some heart and that you are prepared to roll up your sleeves. I like the way Thetford play their rugby. They are a free-running team that throws the ball wide.

“We will meet fire with fire. We will play wide and I back our fitness to cope with that.

“Beating them would send a huge message, especially to the young lads in our squad — confidence is everything.”

If Newmarket are to collect a positive result from their trip to Mundford Road (3pm), they will have to do so without the services of a host of senior players.

The list of absentees includes Dan Johnson, Simon Guenigault, Danny Brooks and Wayne Reader.

However, on a brighter note for Sayer, he will have brothers Max and Harvey Bell available for selection after the pair both missed the recent victory over Wisbech.