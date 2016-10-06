Six-try Newmarket bounce back in real style

EASTERN COUNTIES

GREENE KING LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Newmarket 40

Ipswich YM 0

After last week’s thumping at the hands of Thetford, Newmarket responded by dishing out a hammering of their own against Ipswich YM on Saturday.

The home side dominated the first half, with Ben Phipps opening the scoring after 13 minutes courtesy of a running try.

Joe Stafford was on kicking duty for Newmarket and he had added the conversion, just as he did 15 minutes later when Max Bell went over.

Dan Johnson was next up to put his name on the score sheet, with the reliable Stafford again on target.

With seconds of the first half remaining, prop Daniele Terenzi crashed through the Ipswich defence with a 50 metre run to score a fourth try to put his side 26 points in the ascendancy.

Newmarket made much of a laboured start to the second half, but they did manage to score a fifth try 12 minutes from the end through Johnson, with Stafford making the conversion.

Like Johnson, Bell went on to add his second try of proceedings in the closing stages to round off the whitewash victory.

“This was a great performance just when we needed it,” said head coach Dave Sayer.

“To be on the end of a large defeat last week and bounce back with this standard of rugby was fantastic.

“We played some of our best rugby to date.”

On Saturday, Sayer’s men will make the trip to Woodbridge (3pm), who have won all four of their games this term to sit in second position.

Meanwhile, Newmarket are in third place, four points adrift of this coming weekend’s hosts.