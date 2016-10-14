Newmarket edged out in topsy-turvy away encounter

EASTERN COUNTIES

GREENE KING LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Woodbridge 19

Newmarket 13

Newmarket are still waiting for their first away victory of the season after they slipped to a slender defeat at Woodbridge on Saturday.

It was a game that saw the lead change hands on a number of occasions, but it was the hosts that eventually came out on top.

The visitors started the brighter of the two teams and their domination was rewarded when Joe Stafford scored a penalty.

However, against the run play, Woodbridge took the lead in the 21st minute with a breakaway try that was subsequently converted.

But Newmarket fought back and were justly rewarded with a try, scored by Pat Kearney, and regained the initiative to end the first half 8-7 ahead.

Early in the second half, Newmarket were rocked as scrum half Raymond Richardson was forced off the field with a shoulder injury.

It forced head coach Dave Sayer to shuffle his pack — something Woodbridge took advantage of by scoring their second try after 57 minutes.

Back came Newmarket, though, with Mark Cooper dotting down to make it 14-13 in the away side’s favour.

Yet they could not hold on and after Woodbridge had run in another try, there proved to be no way back.

“Getting a deserved point away is always good, especially when the team you play is unbeaten,” said Sayer.

“But we return home knowing we should have won the match.”

Newmarket return to action on October 22, against Bury St Edmunds III.