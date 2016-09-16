Five-try Newmarket put down a marker on the opening day

EASTERN COUNTIES

GREENE KING LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Newmarket 30

Swaffham 3

Newmarket made an impressive start to their 2016/17 campaign by running in five tries against Swaffham on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to the bonus point victory a minute’s silence was held to respect the passing of former player Brian Sayer, who was also the brother of Newmarket’s head coach Dave Sayer.

And Sayer’s men did him proud from the whistle, with their first try being scored after just five minutes, by Max Bell.

Ten minutes later Bell, sprinting at his maximum, scored a second try and Michael Reeves kicked the conversion to give the hosts a comfortable 12-point lead.

In the 20th minute, Reeves was on kicking duty again as he stroked the ball over the bar to take three points, while a mere three minutes later Wayne Reader scampered down the wing to score in the corner.

The domination continued before the break when Newmarket’s captain Matt Kent took the ball in a lineout. Scrum half Harvey Bell passed it out to Aiden Cooper, who crashed through to score the next try.

Leading 25-0 as the second half got under way, it seemed that Newmarket took their foot off the gas.

For the first 20 minutes all the play was in Swaffham’s half, but Newmarket could not find a finishing touch until stalwart Ben Cockington took a great pass from Reeves and dived over the line to score the fifth try.

The away side rallied in the closing stages and were rewarded with their solitary score from a penalty.

Speaking after the final whistle, Sayer said: “To start the season with a winning bonus point is always great and to only concede three is better.

“There is lots to work with. We played a couple of players in new positions and I was happy with the way that worked out.”

Newmarket are back in action on Saturday afternoon with a home encounter against Wisbech (3pm).