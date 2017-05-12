Reed’s knock in vain as Granta run out winners over Mildenhall

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Mildenhall 208 lost to

Cambridge Granta 211-4

by six wickets

Mildenhall slipped to back-to-back defeats, this loss at the hands of Cambridge Granta at Wamil Way on Saturday.

Having been put into bat by their visitors, Mildenhall lost opener Kyle Morrison (2) and Peter Worthington (6), leaving the team at 20-2.

However, captain Ben Shepperson came into the steady the innings alongside Joe Reed (65) as the pair added 91 runs before the skipper fell to the bowling of Henry Campbell for 40.

Following Shepperson’s departure, Mildenhall found it tough to form any more profitable partnerships, despite a number of batsmen threatening to do so.

Adam Trett (19), Murtaza Hussain (16) and Tino Best (18) all made good starts, but none of them went on to post a big score, meaning Mildenhall were bowled out eight balls shy of 50 overs.

In reply, Granta’s openers Douglas Rice and Ben Claydon got their side off to a good start, putting on 82 before the latter was bowled by Hussain for 31.

That dismissal saw Michael Pepper come to the crease and it was his unbeaten 59 — accompanied by Drew Hawley’s 30 — that eased the away team to victory with two overs to spare.

On Saturday, Mildenhall will look to record their second win of 2017 when they travel to second-placed Great Witchingham (11am).

n A half-century from captain Joseph Tetley helped Burwell to record their first Premier League victory of the season on Saturday at the expense of hosting Horsford.

Fielding first, Burwell took all 10 Horsford wickets for just 146 runs, with Joshua Vowden and Ayden Brown claiming three apiece.

Openers Manish Burman (8) and Simon Donald (1) went cheaply for the visitors, but Tetley spearheaded the victory charge along with Paul Summerskil (27) and Ben Seabrook (39no) to wrap up the five-wicket win.

Saturday sees Burwell travel to Vauxhall Mallards (11am).