Record partnership helps to guide Lakenheath to maiden away victory

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION TWO

Dumow 160 lost to

Lakenheath 224-5

by 84 runs

A new league sixth-wicket partnership record of 183 between Dominic Palmer (75) and Robert Horrex (123) laid the foundation for Lakenheath’s first away win of the season on Saturday.

Coming together with the score at 61-5, Horrex immediately showed his intentions by hitting his first scoring shot for a maximum.

The number seven batsman continued to punish any loose deliveries thereafter, while Palmer was happy to let his partner have the strike.

Horrex’s vintage knock was scored from 96 balls, with four sixes and 16 fours.

As for Palmer, his half century was the third he has scored in the previous four matches.

Palmer also went on to star with the ball, eventually ending with figures of 4-21.

Danny Rodic (4-65) also weighed in well, meaning that despite Dunmow keeping up with the required run rate, they eventually lost all of their wickets by the 33rd over.

The victory has moved Shane Leech’s men up to seventh, having won half of their four outings.

On Saturday, Lakenheath will play host to fifth-placed Easton (1pm).