Young Taylor puts Burwell in the driving seat

Burwell recorded a 6-4 victory over Haddenham II during week three of the Ely & District Table Tennis League.

The encounter started well for hosting Burwell after promising junior Antony Taylor recorded a 3-1 win over Dan Odling.

Taylor went on to beat Astra Carter-Marsh 3-1, although he was also beaten 3-2 by Paul Shepherd having initially opened up a 2-0 advantage.

Burwell debutant Duncan Freestone lost his first two games, but then responded by recording a 3-0 victory at the expense of Carter-Marsh.

On top of those triumphs, Ivan Stiff added three 3-0 wins for the home team.

In the doubles Freestone and Stiff lost 3-1, but it did little to alter the final scoreline as Burwell triumphed with a two-point margin of victory.

n The previous week, Soham recorded a resounding 9-1 win over Fulborun III.

Liam Mohan gave Soham an early lead after a hard-fought match against Nick Gatherer, with the first two sets each being settled in deuce.

Kieran Mohan consolidated the advantage after mastering the unpredictable spin generated by the short pimples of Joachim Steiner, and Tony Everitt continued the trend by defeating the attacking Alex Hearne-Potton.

Having seized control of the match, Soham maintained the pressure to take the remaining singles matches and move into a 9-0 lead.

However, Fulbourn were able to get themselves a consolation point on the board when Gatherer and Steiner got the better of Everitt and Mohan in the doubles.