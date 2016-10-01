Triathlon club ‘best in region’

Just 13 months after the official creation of TRI Sudbury, the club is celebrating winning two coveted regional awards.

A successful first season, having won numerous age group prizes and several overall podiums, has been topped off with the news the club has been named Eastern Region Triathlon Club of the Year 2016 at the Eastern Region Triathlon Awards.

That was not the only accolade to come TRI Sudbury’s way though, as Paul Murray, the club’s founding member and head coach, was announced the Eastern Region Triathlon Coach of the Year.

Club chairman, Andrew Bigg, said: “I am so proud of all that the club have achieved over the past 13 months, it’s staggering!

“I would like to thank all of the committee, all of the members, and everyone who has helped TRI Sudbury to start-up, thrive and succeed.

“We are a club made up of so many different people who all support each other like a big family, whilst sharing the passion for triathlons.

“Paul was the person who started up the club and whose expert coaching has attracted many people to come and give triathlon a go.”

The citation for the club of the year award from Triathlon England Eastern Region, which caters for 72 clubs, read: “One of the newer clubs in the Eastern Region but is run by a membership who are enthusiastic and keen about the sport of triathlon. Their passion for the sport and their members is infectious.”

The club celebrated at last Sunday’s Dunmow Triathlon with the relay team of Danielle Grumann, Jon Powell, and Michael Bigg winning, making it two wins in two years in the category.

The pick of the individual competitors on a day of impressed results was Chris Sellens, who excelled across all three disciplines to get second place overall.