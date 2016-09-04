Spring and Bysouth triumph in Knockout Finals singles event

The Ely and District Bowls League Knockout Finals were held at Newmarket last weekend, with Dale Spring and Marian Bysouth claiming the top singles prizes.

It was a competition that was affected by rain, but the full programme of matches were nonetheless all completed.

Ely Beet’s Spring came out on top in the Men’s Singles final for the sixth consecutive year courtesy of his 21-19 triumph over his Soham counterpart Peter Cousins.

Meanwhile, the Ladies’ equivalent went to Bysouth.

The Soham player recorded a relatively straightforward 21-10 victory at the expense of Littleport’s Lynne Papworth.

Elsewhere, Soham A had a narrow win in the Afternoon Division One competition, while Division Two saw a comfortable victory for Newmarket A.

As it stands, Fordham A, who beat Cottenham A 59-56 in the Gordon Bridge Cup, head the Afternoon first division and Newmarket B the second division.

Newmarket claimed victory in the Bill Bayes Cup, by beating Littleport, 55-21.

The Stan Aldous Trophy was clinched by the Littleport side, who beat Fordham 71-60.

Other trophies were presented to all the league winners, which included Ely Beet B as Men’s title champions.

Fordham topped the Ladies’ Division for the first time since 1993 and only missed out by shots difference to Littleport.

n West Row Bowls Club’s Bury and District Afternoon side completed their season with a 25-shots victory against British Sugar C.

Meanwhile, the Area D, B side finished their season with a 23-shots victory against Bacton.

Finally, the Bury and District side defeated St Botolph’s B by 20 shots.