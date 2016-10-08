Payne in shock after securing title during his debut season

Champion Will Payne has admitted he did not expect to be challenging anywhere near the top end of this season’s MG Trophy Championship.

Aside from the odd stint behind the wheel of a kart, Payne had very little experience of competitive racing heading into this year’s event.

However, competing in Class C, the Newmarket-based driver opened up impressively at Donington in April and continued to produce winning displays throughout the campaign.

His form put him in top spot heading into last weekend’s final meeting of 2016 at Snetterton, where he went on to clinch the title.

“I am extremely pleased, over the moon to be honest,” he said.

“I am completely surprised I have managed to win because of the limited racing experience I had.

“It has been a gradual process over the year and a real learning curve.

“It is a little bit overwhelming and I think it is still all sinking in.

“I am feeling a lot of pride in what I have been able to achieve.”

Payne, who is the son of the late horse racing trainer Pip, is now plotting a move up in class for the 2017 season.

Despite the improved standards, the 22-year-old is confident he will be able to adapt.

“The wins this year have given me a lot of confidence going forward,” he added.

“We will just see how it goes, but I am ready to do it.”

With costs also set to increase, Payne is hoping to attract the interest of some new sponsors.

Those that are potentially interested in helping the youngster should contact 07710 908470 or alternatively send an email to lindapayne7@gmail.com.