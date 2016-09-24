Newmarket triathletes shine during their home competition

Grainne Neary was the most impressive of the home performers at the Newmarket Cycling and Triathlon Club’s Autumn event on Sunday.

Neary completed the triathlon, which consisted of a 300m indoor swim, a 22km bike ride and a concluding 4km run, in a time of one hour, four minutes and 56 seconds.

It was a result that secured second spot in the overall women’s race, with some 50 seconds between her and the eventual winner Charlotte Smith.

Laura Hicks, who is a member of the West Suffolk Wheelers and Triathlon Club based in Bury St Edmunds, came third courtesy of her time of 1:04:59.

Ely Tri Club’s Adam Wells clocked a time of 55:58, which was enough to nail down third position in the men’s overall section.

Lee Smith (54:47) of Diss Cycling Club took the top honours in that particular category, while 55:38 from Cambridge Triathlon Club’s Ben Redman secured the runner-up spot.

The highest ranked Newmarket male was Eugene Husband, who finished in fourth position in 57:21 — two minutes and 24 seconds adrift of champion Smith.

A number of Newmarket CTC members also won their respective age group events — they included Owen Wilson, Maxine Lane, Allison Stewart and Husband.

Hayden Marsh and Katie Godfrey won the CB8 competition (open to all entrants that have a Newmarket postcode) for men and women respectively, with youngster Charlie Holt recording an impressive 58:57 in the Under-19 segment of the competition.

Holt’s time also saw him finish as the eighth fastest male on the circuit and the quickest junior by a margin of almost 10 minutes.