Newmarket triathletes compete in France

Five members of the Newmarket Cycling and Triathlon Club headed for the spa town of Vichy in the Auvergne region of France to compete against some of Europe’s best triathletes late last month.

Her overall time of five hours 13 minutes and 39 seconds saw Williams finish ninth in her age group and 27th woman of the field.

The remaining four members all stepped up in the Full Ironman event.

Angela Girgis (11: 25.20) finished third and on the podium in her age group, with Joe Richer overcoming a crash to clock a time of 11:25.20.

Peter Williams finished in 11:28.45, but the most impressive performance came from Eugene Husband, who stopped the clock in 10:12.51.