Newmarket swimmers flourish in pool to secure 47-medal return

Newmarket Swim Club claimed a haul of 19 gold medals from their trip to the Robin Hood Open at Ponds Forge, Sheffield, earlier this month.

On top of that success, the members also nabbed an extra 14 silvers, 14 bronzes and came away with 21 regional times.

One of the stars for Newmarket was Joseph Bavey, who won six golds, one silver and a further bronze.

Bavey also recorded seven out of eight regional times at the event.

Ignacio Laghero also impressed with his five golds and five regional times, while Lauren Watt showed good form to clinch three golds, four silvers and three regional times.

Other club members to scoop accolades were: Henry Newell (two gold, two silver and four regional times), Thomas Allison (one gold, three silver, one bronze and one regional time), Ciara Gill-Ryan (one silver, one bronze and one regional time), Maeve Pooley (one gold and one silver), Tess Wessley (one gold and one bronze), Miriam Stotfold (one silver), Charlie Davis (one silver and three bronze), Harry Saunders (four bronze), Romilly Marks (two bronze) and Zak Baldwin (one bronze).

n Due to her coaching responsibilities, Annette Skeet was in Sheffield when it was announced she had won the Coach of the Year award at the Forest Heath Sport Awards.

Club president Robert Hicks accepted the gong on Skeet’s behalf and has since paid tribute to the mentor, who has been in charge since 2007.

“That (her absence) in itself demonstrates her dedication to her role.

“Annette’s ability to encompass the support of her assistant coaches and poolside helpers to maximise the swimming talent within the club is there to be seen by all.”