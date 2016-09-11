Newmarket show jumpers finish second

A single fence was all that stood between the Newmarket and Thurlow Pony Club and glory in the recent SGG Pony Club Team Showjumping competition at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.

Unfortunately, a fault at the final fence of the final ride of the jump-off, meant the teenage quartet had to settle for second place in the prestigious competition, on Thursday.

Billy Vestey and Lily Bravery, 16, were joined by 17-year-olds Belinda Dow and Sarah Howlett, and left the competition delighted, despite the tense finale.

It was Vestey riding Daisy Grey who had the pressure of the final round, and was still smiling at the end of it all.

“I’m gutted with how it happened, but it was great to get second,” he said. “Daisy is a new horse this season that my mum has bred. I think this is my third or fourth year here, but I’m 16 so I’ve got another year left hopefully.

“And this is far and away my best result, I normally do pretty badly.”

The multi-award winning Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials has been established as a major international equestrian and social event in the autumn sporting calendar for over 50 years.