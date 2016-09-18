NCTC’s Girgis clinches bronze medal

Newmarket Cycling and Triathlon Club ironwoman Angie Girgis finished off her season with the age group National Championships at Rutland Water.

Girgis competed in horrendous weather, but was still able to clock a time of 5hrs 1min 58secs.

That was enough to finish as the 14th woman overall and a fantastic third in age group, which in turn saw her claim the bronze medal.

At St Neots in the sprint triathlon, Sarah Parkin finished in a time of 1.50.42 to finish fourth in her age group.

Elsewhere, Ian Storey and Malcolm Daine-smith travelled to Woburn Abbey to do the Olympic relay and recorded a time of 2.28 to finish 12th out of 48 teams.

n A number of Newmarket Joggers have competed in half marathons across the country over the last week.

Zvetlana Zinchenko tackled the King’s Forest Half, which was held just outside Bury st Edmunds. It was an off-road Breckland and forest run that saw Zvetlana stop the clock in two hours, six minutes and seven seconds.

Meanwhile, the Wissey Half Marathon in Norfolk was completed by several of the Joggers,

Neville Clarke, Neil Williamson and Chris Aylmer were among the 232 runners, while Helen Wass achieved her personal best in 1.53.17.

Further north, some of the Joggers headed up to Tyneside to race in the Great North Run.

Jeremy Reader, Emma Impey, Mary Marsh and Miles Johnson all impressed for the club, but the stand-out display was produced by Paul Dockerill, who finished in 1.40.33.