National award for Wilkinson after winning borough double

Callum Wilkinson’s impressive form in 2016 has been recognised by scooping England Athletics’ Under-20 Athlete of The Year award.

The race walker, who hails from Moulton, collected the trophy in Birmingham on Sunday.

It comes as his double at last week’s St Edmundsbury Sports Awards saw him shortlisted as one of three candidates, along with Olympic swimmer Chris Walker-Hebborn and Paralympian Zoe Newson, for the Harrod UK Sports Personality of the Year Award at the Suffolk Sports Awards, to be held on November 18.

It has been a breakthrough year for the 19-year-old, culminating in him becoming the first Briton to clinch an international race walking medal for 52 years when he won the World Junior Championships in Poland.

Prior to his inclusion on the Suffolk Sports shortlist, Wilkinson scooped the Matrix Individual Performance at the recent Forest Heath Sports Awards.

He went on to win the same award at the 10th St Edmundsbury Sports Awards a few days later, as well as retaining the Greene King Sports Personality of The Year Award.

“I remember saying last year that the sports personality award would be motivation for success at the world juniors,” he said of the latter.

“So it is amazing and honouring to be able to say today that I am World Junior Champion and have been recognised again by these awards.”

n Mick Graham — Wilkinson’s coach — has been put up for the Suffolk Topcoach Academy Coach of the Year Award at the Suffolk Sports Awards while Exning Primary School will also feature, having been added to the shortlist for the Abbeycroft Leisure School of Sporting Excellence award.