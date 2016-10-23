Mixed fortunes for the Soham Comrades pair

Ely II recorded an 8-2 win over Soham Comrades II during their Ely and District Table Tennis League Division Two clash.

Jan Nicholls and Simon Braschi engaged in a battle of the spins, where Braschi struggled with Nicholls’ long-pimpled bat in the first set.

However, Braschi composed himself and took the next three sets to win the rubber for Ely.

Adam Speed came very close to ending Fred Laband’s unbeaten record this season, with an enthralling match settled by a Laband victory in the fifth set.

Neil Weir, playing up from Division Three for Ely, defeated Martyn Hagon and Nicholls, but the home team gained two points with Speed’s straight-set victories over Braschi and Weir.

The doubles match went to the guests in five sets, with the Braschi and Laband duo overcoming Hagon and Nicholls.

n Soham Comrades I fared much better thanks to their 9-1 win over NCI.

Kin Choi Chan gained his first points of the season after two blanks in the previous two matches as he tried to adapt to his new orthodox style backhand.

Mark Lillyman, who also recorded maximum points for Comrades, was in the closest game of the evening having been two sets down to Kelvin Mitchell, but managed to recover with a pinnacle third set at 12-10 and move on to seal a fifth and deciding leg 11-9.

Comrades’ Bela Szabo recorded wins against Colin Taylor and Martin Cadman but lost out to Mitchell over four legs, while Lillyman and Chan won the doubles.