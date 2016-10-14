Kick boxer Lynch hoping to say thanks with South Africa displays

Alfie Lynch is hoping he can repay the generosity shown by others when he represents Great Britain at the World Martial Arts Games in South Africa on Saturday, writes Liam Apicella.

The cost of sending the 14-year-old kickboxer to Johannesburg was £2,500, most of which was gathered via fund-raising initiatives and donations

Now as he prepares to represent his country for the very first time on the international stage, Lynch is looking to make those that gave money proud.

“There are not many Team GB competitors going because of the cost,” said the Mildenhall College Academy student.

“It is great that so many people wanted to help me and now I want to repay them.

“There is a mixture of nerves and excitement, but I have been training six days a week for a while now so hopefully that pays off.”

Lynch will be competing in the Under-60kg category, which will contain more fighters than any other segment.

He will take some good form to South Africa, having clinched silver at a recent national event.