Home fighters urged to produce goods on big stage

White collar boxing promoter and trainer Eddie Guest has challenged the home fighters to put on a decent show at his latest event on Saturday evening.

The occasion, which is to be hosted by Innocence Nightclub on Newmarket’s High Street, will feature a total of 12 bouts, two of which sees East Anglian titles on the line.

A number of novices are set to take to the ring for the first time, while the likes of Jamie Corner, Simon Walters and Mark Samuels are also scheduled to don their gloves.

And with a crowd of at least 300 anticipated, Guest has left his stable under no illusions as to the standards that are expected of them.

“We have collectively been putting the work in over the last few weeks and months,” he said.

“Some of them have been coming to the gym in the afternoons and evenings because they know they have to be in tip-top condition.

“We want them all to put in a performance, so it has been pleasing to see each of them so dedicated.

“Now it is down to them to deliver the goods on the night.”

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the first fight due to start at 7pm.

For further details see the Eddie Guest and Rebecca Ross Facebook page or contact 07825 663928.