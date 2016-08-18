Hectic schedule sees Wallis go in search of Category One glory

Mark Wallis will have plenty of interest in the Category One races at Monmore Green, Romford and Towcester over the next three days.

Starting this evening, the Lakenheath-based trainer has seen Ferryforth Fran advance through to the final of the Ladbrokes Summer Classic.

However, after being handed trap four at Monmore, Wallis does not have high hopes for the 2013 dog.

“He is a great dog but has a very slim chance of winning this one,” said Wallis.

“This will be his third major final, yet this is a real quality race and he has done well to make it.

“It is a bit like a two-mile horse running in a one mile race — he might find it hard to keep up with the pace.

“He is not totally without a chance, but it is going to be very tough.”

At Romford 24 hours later, the heats for the Champions Stakes are due to get under way.

Wallis won the event last year with Patchys Kerry, but the 2013 dog has since been switched to David Pruhs’ kennel by the owner.

Even so, the Imperials Kennel handler is still planning to enter four or five dogs as he goes in search of back-to-back glory.

“We are entering at least Swift Whirlwind and Tellhimjohn, both of whom have very good chances.

“It is a title that we will be doing our best to retain.”

Saturday sees Domino Storm go in the semi-finals of the Lowther Stakes at Towcester.

The bitch will take some good form into the meeting, having triumphed during last week’s heat.

“She is the favourite but she is going to have to do everything right to win what is a tough competition,” said Wallis.