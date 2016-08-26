Fran springs big surprise

Ferryforth Fran took trainer Mark Wallis by surprise with victory in the Category 1 Summer Stayers final at Monmore Green on Thursday.

Lakenheath-based Wallis was not optimistic before the Ladbrokes Summer Classic, but was quick to praise Ferryforth Fran after the race.

“He won entirely on merit. After a good break from trap 4 Fran found himself closer to the front than you would have expected. He unleashed a power-packed finish to swoop past early leader Ballymac Ramsey on the run-in to land a sensational victory,” said Wallis.

Owner Alan Morton had travelled down from Scotland to watch Ferryforth Fran, his first venture into greyhound racing, take the honours.

To round off a great night at Monmore, Billys Bullet and Ribble Atom also chalked up wins.

At Romford on Friday, two of the trainer’s three entries made it through to the semi-finals of Coral Champion Stakes, which are on the same track tomorrow night. The final, next Wednesday, has a £10,000 prize on offer.

Roswell Romanov produced the fastest heat win in 35.42secs, and Ribble Aon won her heat in 35.53. But the strongly fancied Swift Whirlwind went out.

Wallis also has two runners in the final of the Lowther Stakes at Towcester on Saturday after Airforce Duchess and Domino Storm won their heats last week. On Sunday Chubbys Oak goes in the Henlow Maiden Derby final.

There was disappointment at Nottingham on Monday when Garryglass Teddy finished fourth in the Puppy Classic semi-final heats.

At Sheffield on Tuesday Calco Flyer finished second in a Betfred Steel City Cup heat. Ela Ela Genie won a support race, and Ferryforth Fran finished second in a support race.