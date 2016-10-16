Excellent fishing at Blackdyke

There was an excellent weekend of fishing at Blackdyke Trout Fly Fishery.

Several anglers caught multiple fish with the best of the weekend going to Martin Smith, who caught a 6lb rainbow on a black snake.

Blobs, nymphs, damsels and dancers were all used and all successful, as the water temperature continues to drop and conditions improve rapidly.

A special thanks to Mo, Malcolm, John and Jim who are a huge asset to the fishery.

